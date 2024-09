A car burst into flames on the busy A500 Shavington Bypass near Nantwich, forcing it to close.

The incident happened close to the Station Pilot roundabouts at around 10.20am yesterday (September 21).

Firefighters from Crewe were called out to tackle the blaze.

They used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Police closed the road while the incident was dealt with, traffic being re-directed through Crewe.