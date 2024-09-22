Crewe Regional Sunday League round-up

It was goals galore in the Crewe Regional Sunday League as all eight planned games went ahead despite the wet weather.
The lowest scoring game in the Premier Division still produced five goals as Betley and Sandbach battled it out in a close game.
Sandbach led 1-0 at half time and 2-1 in second half with goals coming from Zak Evans and Jack Scupski.
However, two late goals saw Betley home with a late Kieran Duckers winner. Betley’s other goals were scored by Simon Roberts and John Hancock.
Cooper Buckley maintained their good start to the season with a 6-0 victory over Winsford Over 3.
Single goals from Carrick Bryne, Curtis Sinnot, Luke Gillan and Clayton hodge complemented a brace by Lukas Zzwynowicz to seal a comfortable will for the away side.
George and Dragon have also extended their unbeaten league run with a comfortable win by the same scoreline.
Jay Roberts (2), James Smith, Luke Duckworth, Connor Hooks and Will Eaton were on the scoresheet for the Winsford league leaders.
In the highest scoring game of the day, Nantwich Pirates left the Georges with three points and 10 goals to show for it.
Their opponents AFC Dishers also produced their fair share of goals, resulting in a 4-10 scoreline after 90 minutes.
Liam Heyes Porter scored four for the Pirates, Will Oakes scored a hat-trick, Nathan Cotterill scored a brace and Wayne Garnett was also on the scoresheet.
AFC Dishers’ goals were scored by Dale Campbell, Josh Kettle, Aaron Davies and Matthew Gibson.
In Division One, Ruskin Park also managed to score 10 goals in a 10-2 victory over C&N.
Reece Quinn takes the plaudits of highest scorer of the day with five.
Evan Jones added a couple, and Coby Matambira, Danny Tomkinson and James Telford all scored for the home side.
Louis Raymond and Chris Wurstoncroft were the goalscorers for C&N.
Early pace setters Cheshire Cat were beaten for the first time this season away to NHB.
Joe Langley and James Thorburn scored in what looks to be a game that blows the division wide open.
The team to benefit most from Cheshire Cat’s loss was Raven Salvador, who leap-frogged them to the top of the league table on goal difference.
Goals from Aaron Rowlands, Dan Walford and Ben Burrow helped the team beat Alderman Utd 3-2.
Alderman’s goals were scored by Jack Watson and Andy Arrowsmith.
Audlem returned to league action with a home game against Nantwich Town, and they ended 4-1 victors.
The goals were scored by Thomas Capewell, Ben Walker and Callum Edwards (2). The Nantwich Town goal scorer has not been reported.
