Nantwich Town Women reach third round qualifying of FA Cup

Nantwich Town FC Women have reached the third qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup after beating Mossley Hill Ladies FC 3-2 at the Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
It was a tense win as Mossley Hill went 2-1 up in the second half, but a goal from a corner for Grace Duckworth equalised to make it 2-2.
During anxious final moments, a brilliant free kick from Levi Lander landed in the back of the net in the 107th minute, securing the Dabbers their win.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town FC Women speaking after the win, said: “Proud doesn’t come close to how I’m feeling after that performance.
“We asked them that whatever happened, they had to show fight and desire off the ball and that’s exactly what they gave us and more.
“Every one of them, the subs, the staff, were all on their game today and it’s one of those games that I’ll never forget, to win with the last kick of the game is always such an amazing feeling and to do it in the FA Cup is the icing on the cake.
“We have to take that performance into the league now and consistently perform to those levels, if we can get them close to today, we’ll win more than we’ll lose, that’s for sure.”
Future fixtures: Altrincham FC Women (away) 29/9/24, 2pm; Newton-le-Willows Ladies (home) 6/10/24, 2pm; Crewe Women (away) 13/10/24, 2pm; Wilmslow Albion Women (home) 20/10/24, 2pm; Newton-le-Willows Ladies (away) 3/11/24, 2pm; Stockport County Ladies (home) 10/11/24, 2pm; Congleton Town Ladies (away) 24/11/24, 2pm; Stockport County Ladies (away) 1/12/24, 2pm; Altrincham FC Women (home) 8/12/24, 2pm; Wirral United FC Women (away) 15/12/24, 2:30pm.
For up-to-date fixture information visit https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/all-women-fixtures/
For further information relating to Nantwich Town FC Women visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(pics by Peter Robinson)
Recent Comments