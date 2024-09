Fire crews were called to tackle a car fire on the main A51 road in Calveley near Nantwich.

The incident happened on Nantwich Road at around 6.30am yesterday (Monday September 23).

One fire appliance from Tarporley attended the scene and firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots following a car fire.

They exposed engine covers and panels to cool the area with a hose reel jet.

No one was hurt in the incident.