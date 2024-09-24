Young performers invited to Crewe Lyceum panto auditions

Crewe Lyceum is to stage auditions for young performers who could land a role on stage alongside pantomime stars this Christmas.

The Lyceum is preparing to bring “Beauty and the Beast” to South Cheshire this festive season.

And they are on the look out for talented youngsters aged between 9-16 to perform on stage in the Junior Ensemble alongside Jenny Ryan, Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnston in December.

Open auditions are taking place from 9.30am this Sunday September 29 at Crewe Lyceum Theatre.

Auditions will involve youngsters learning a routine and performing as a group to a panel.

Any child of the right age regardless of experience can attend to try out for the show.

Steve Boden, managing director of panto producers Imagine Theatre, said: “Ahead of each pantomime season we host open auditions across the UK to find talented youngsters to join our professional cast on stage to bring the panto magic alive.

“As much as the participants dancing ability what we really look for is that ‘something’ that brings an extra bit of sparkle to the performance, so welcome people of any ability to come along and give it a go!

“We remain one of the few UK panto producers who hold these open auditions as we firmly believe in offering youngsters from every background and with all levels of experience the chance to be part of pantomime and the opportunity to work in a professional company, maybe for the first time.

“Many of the stars we work with tell us that performing in the Junior Ensemble in their local pantomimes was what sparked their love of theatre and led them in their career choices.

“We have also worked with some wonderful young people in our pantomimes and have seen many go on to do wonderful things in theatre and it is our aim to continue to nurture this talent every year.”

You can find out more about the auditions, including further information on age and attendance requirements, at crewelyceum.co.uk or imaginetheatre.co.uk

Beauty and the Beast is on sale now at Crewe Lyceum and runs from Friday 13 December 2024 until Sunday 5 January 2025.