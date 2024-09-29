Hind hat-trick helps Willaston White Star beat Winsford

A Joel Hind hat-trick helped Willaston White Star to victory against Winsford Over 3 in the Crewe Regional Sunday Premier League.
It was White Star’s second win of the season as they secured an away victory.
Winsford’s goal was scored by last season’s golden boot winner Tom Stanton.
Betley keep themselves well in league contention as they beat Nantwich Pirates 4-2 at home.
There are four teams locked in the middle of the table with six points.
Kieran Duckers scored a penalty for the victors, and other goals were scored by George Allcock, Lee Smith and Joe Wood.
Liam Heyes Potter and Romone Brown scored for the Pirates.
George and Dragon continue their good start to the season with a 0-3 away victory away to AFC Dishers.
The home team battled hard against the league leaders in a much-improved display and were holding things level for much of the game.
However, three quick-fire goals were enough to see George and Dragon across the line.
Another unbeaten run continues as Cooper Buckley scored four second half goals to beat Sandbach 5-1.
Luke Gillan scored a brace for the home side and Kyle Vickers, Deon Chesters and Clayton Hodge also got themselves on the scoresheet.
Sandbach’s goal was scored by Jake Tew.
In Division One, C&N are yet to secure their first win of the season despite being well in the game and scoring three goals in a 3-5 loss at home to NHB.
Rhys Bennett, Mike Walton and Sean Heaps scored for the home side.
For NHB, Andrew Wojtala, Gareth Langley and Frank Farrington all scored goals, and James Thorburn scored a brace.
It was a tale of two halves at the Barony in Nantwich as White Horse battled back from a three-goal half-time deficit to end their game against Ruskin Park 3-3.
At the break, goals from Callum Larvin and a brace from Danny Tomkinson meant that Ruskin were 0-3 up.
However, a spirited white horse fight back ended in a Will Simcock equaliser in the closing stages.
Other Horse goals were scored by Caleb Barrow and a free kick from Jordan Harrison.
Raven Salvador hold on at the summit of the Division One table after a 1-3 victory against Audlem.
Elliot Reeves, Dan Cooper and Jack Gilbert scored for the away side. A penalty was put away by Audlem’s Dan Rooney.
Alderman United and Cheshire Cat battled it out in an absolute thriller.
The game ended 7-6 to the home side, this despite being 1-5 down at half time.
Sam Davenport scored four goals for Cheshire Cat and Euan Bull and Dylan Atkinson also scored. Alderman scorers to be confirmed.
