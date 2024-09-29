Nantwich Town Women to face Solihull Moors in FA Cup

Nantwich Town FC Women will face Solihull Moors Women in the Third Qualifying Round of the Women’s FA Cup.
The Dabbers secured their spot with a 3-2 victory over Mossley Hill Ladies FC last weekend.
It’s the first time the team have made it this far in the competition.
They will play Tier 4 side Solihull Moors Women at the Swansway Stadium on Sunday October 13.
With confidence high, the Dabbers’ are determined to continue to make their mark in the competition.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town FC Women, said: “Another home draw will only benefit us, we’ve had such strong support yet again this season and we’re so thankful for that.
“We had an aim this season to get past the first round of the cup.
“We’re not daft, we know our chances of winning it are zero. However, we can safely say we’ve been hugely successful in this cup run.
“If we’d have drawn a tier 2 or 3 team my outlook would have been the same. It’s 11 versus 11, anything can happen and we certainly won’t be rolling over for anyone.
“The girls are all looking forward to it, it’ll be a huge test but it’s one we’re relishing.”
Nantwich Town FC Women continue to lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team and their development team.
For further information visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Words and picture by Jonathan White)
