Tips for styling a luxury apartment in London

London is known for its upscale, high-end real estate in boroughs like Mayfair, Notting Hill, Knightsbridge, and Chelsea, where the average cost of a house in 2023 was £4.2 million.

If you’re lucky enough to own or rent a luxury apartment in one of London’s posh neighbourhoods, you’ll want your home’s interior design to match the elegant exterior.

Use these tips to give your luxury London flat a stylish, glamorous look worthy of a design magazine.

Choose High-End Furnishings

When furnishing your luxury London apartment, focus on quality over quantity.

Browse British interior design magazines for ideas. Carefully select just a few exquisite, high-end pieces.

Look for furnishings made from rich materials like leather, suede, velvet, marble, and hardwoods.

Brands known for luxury like Restoration Hardware and Baker will help create a rich aesthetic.

Skip cheap flat-pack furniture from Ikea – it will bring down the high-end vibe you’re going for.

Invest in Artwork

Nothing says luxury like original art. Look for pieces that speak to you from both emerging and established artists.

Consider focusing your art collection on a specific style, time period, or colour palette to make more of an impact.

Large statement pieces above the sofa or bed make the biggest splash. You can also group smaller works together in a gallery wall.

Just be sure to properly light and stage the artworks so they get the attention they deserve.

Choose a Cohesive Colour Scheme

Decorating and interior design experts say to stick to a cohesive, neutral colour scheme.

Beiges, creams, greys, and soft blues make spaces appear larger and have an airy, luxurious feel.

Add visual interest with layers of textures and materials, like silk pillows on a velvet sofa.

Then punch up the neutral backdrop with bold accent colours and patterns through accessories like throw blankets, pillows, and fresh flowers.

Pay Attention to Lighting

Lighting is key when designing a luxury space. Use dimmers on all overhead lights so you can control the ambience from bright and invigorating to soft and romantic.

Layer in lamps at different heights, like standing floor lamps behind sofas and sconces flanking beds, to give a cosy glow.

Splurge on statement light fixtures with interesting shapes, materials, and sizes to elevate the look.

Invest in High Thread Count Bedding

Your bedding is an opportunity to add luxury in the bedroom. Invest in linens with a thread count of 400 or above. Choose materials like premium cotton, silk, linen, or cashmere.

Go for neutral base colours with decorative shams or a coverlet for added flair.

Finish the look with plenty of plush pillows in different sizes and fabrics. A well-dressed bed immediately elevates the feel of a room.

Choose the Right Accessories

The accessories you choose will make or break the glamorous vibe you’re going for.

Go for accents that feel elevated and expensive, like decorative glassware, leather desk accessories, and brass decor.

Fresh floral arrangements should be large and abundant. Coffee table books on topics like art, architecture, and fashion signal good taste.

Place accessories creatively but sparingly so spaces still feel serene.

With strategic furnishing choices, high-end finishes, and tasteful accents, you can transform your luxury London apartment into a glamorous, stylish oasis.

