Nantwich Town Women hammer Newton-le-Willows 5-1

Nantwich Town Women thumped Newton-Le-Willows Ladies 5-1 to move up to fourth in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League.
Levi Lander (pictured) scored a hat-trick and there was also a debut goal for Alicia Hatton as well as a first goal of the season for Natalie Walker.
The Dabbers are up to fourth only two points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.
Their next two matches are Cup games so the squad will have to wait until November to resume their League progress.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town Women, said: “Another good performance from the girls.
“I thought whilst we deserved to be ahead at half time, we played with the handbrake on and in the second half we dominated and probably should have scored more to match the performance.
“It’s been a tough couple of games but we’ve scored 10 goals across the two matches and it’s been very pleasing with how many chances we’re creating.
“We had two players coming back from long term serious injuries so the squad is looking healthier, it’s not easy picking the 11 at the minute, never mind the squad of 16 so they know they have to keep pushing each other and to be honest, they are.
“We head into a huge FA Cup tie and this was perfect preparation for it, the girls are expecting a tough match next week and we’re going to give it everything we have!”
The Dabbers Women’s FA Cup Third Qualifying Round match against Solihull Moors Women takes place at the Swansway Stadium this Sunday October 13, 2pm kick-off.
For further information to Nantwich Town FC Women visit their Facebook page.
(Words and pics by Jonathan White)
