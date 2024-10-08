Planning an event, whether it’s for a corporate gathering, milestone celebration, or community event, means providing entertainment that captures attention and engages guests of all ages.

With endless possibilities, choosing the right activities can elevate your event and make it memorable for all attendees.

One trend becoming a favourite is incorporating funfair attractions and corporate games, blending excitement with team-building opportunities.

Here are some of the best entertainment ideas for your next big event.

1. Funfair Attractions: Nostalgia and Fun Combined

Funfair attractions bring out the childlike joy in everyone.

These classic rides and games evoke memories of fairgrounds, making them a perfect choice for events where you want to blend nostalgia with excitement.

Hiring a range of funfair rides, like Ferris wheels and carousel rides, can be a showstopper for any event.

These rides are thrilling and offer fantastic photo opportunities, which helps boost the social media buzz for your event.

Adding games like ring toss, coconut shy, and hook-a-duck gives attendees of all ages a chance to win prizes and have fun.

For an extra competitive edge, offer branded prizes that align with your company or event’s theme.

Whether a corporate event or a family gathering, funfair attractions guarantee wide appeal, ensuring everyone has something to enjoy.

2. Corporate Team-Building Games: Bringing Teams Together

Corporate events often focus on team-building activities, and what better way to engage your staff or guests than through interactive games?

Corporate team-building games like Batak Pro, Giant Jenga, and virtual reality experiences bring an element of friendly competition while enhancing skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, and communication.

Batak Pro, a popular game in corporate settings, is a fast-paced, reaction-based game that tests players’ speed and reflexes.

It’s a great way to energize your team while offering them a fun, challenging experience.

Similarly, Giant Jenga is perfect for outdoor or indoor events, combining strategic thinking with group participation.

You can even brand these games with your company’s logo, making them not only fun but also an effective marketing tool.

3. Arcade Games: A Retro Experience with a Modern Twist

Incorporating arcade games into your event gives your attendees a retro, playful experience.

The popularity of arcade machines continues to soar, especially among millennials and Gen Z, who are drawn to the nostalgia of classics like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and pinball machines.

You can even include dance machines to bring a lively, competitive atmosphere, encouraging guests to engage in some fun and energetic competition.

Adding retro arcade games to a corporate event can foster guest interaction, offering a conversation starter and a fun break from more formal proceedings.

Best of all, these games are ideal for both small and large gatherings, easily set up, and provide hours of entertainment.

4. Branded Games for Marketing and Engagement

Branded games are one of the best ways to incorporate fun into your event while promoting your brand.

From funfair stalls to team-building challenges, adding your company’s logo and colours to the games can strengthen your brand’s visibility while creating a memorable experience.

Branded games are an excellent opportunity to engage clients, partners, and employees in a way that is both entertaining and promotional.

(Image by Pixabay.com)