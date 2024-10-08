Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council is closing its new £11 million multi-storey car park in Crewe on Sundays because it can’t afford operating costs seven days a week, writes Belinda Ryan.

The 390-space town centre car park opened at the end of July, six months later than it should have done, after being plagued with problems during construction.

Now it appears the council can’t afford to open it seven days a week.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith (Ind), chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “There is no plan in the short-term future to open the Crewe multi-storey car park on a Sunday, as there is car parking available elsewhere in Crewe’s town centre.

“Unlike our surface level car parks, the multi-storey in Crewe requires staffing and, given the financial position the council is in at the moment, it would not be sensible to be adding further cost to the operation of one of our car parks.”

The car park was planned as part of a regeneration scheme which was to have seen Crewe town centre transformed.

Originally, there were plans for a new eight-screen cinema, gym, restaurants, shops and a new bus station.

The final result was the demolition of many of the existing shops and business premises on Victoria Street and Queensway – but nothing has yet replaced them.

The only schemes which did go ahead were the bus station and the car park.

Conservative group leader Janet Clowes told the LDRS, while costs must be minimised for the council at the current time: “I think, like most people, we had thought that once the multi-storey car park was open it would be open seven days a week.

“I’m unaware that these opening hours were arranged or organised through any highways and transport committee meeting.”