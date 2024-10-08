Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council is closing its new £11 million multi-storey car park in Crewe on Sundays because it can’t afford operating costs seven days a week, writes Belinda Ryan.
The 390-space town centre car park opened at the end of July, six months later than it should have done, after being plagued with problems during construction.
Now it appears the council can’t afford to open it seven days a week.
Cllr Mark Goldsmith (Ind), chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “There is no plan in the short-term future to open the Crewe multi-storey car park on a Sunday, as there is car parking available elsewhere in Crewe’s town centre.
“Unlike our surface level car parks, the multi-storey in Crewe requires staffing and, given the financial position the council is in at the moment, it would not be sensible to be adding further cost to the operation of one of our car parks.”
The car park was planned as part of a regeneration scheme which was to have seen Crewe town centre transformed.
Originally, there were plans for a new eight-screen cinema, gym, restaurants, shops and a new bus station.
The final result was the demolition of many of the existing shops and business premises on Victoria Street and Queensway – but nothing has yet replaced them.
The only schemes which did go ahead were the bus station and the car park.
Conservative group leader Janet Clowes told the LDRS, while costs must be minimised for the council at the current time: “I think, like most people, we had thought that once the multi-storey car park was open it would be open seven days a week.
“I’m unaware that these opening hours were arranged or organised through any highways and transport committee meeting.”
To be fair, councillors also pay the same taxes which have contributed to the build…
Why on earth have they built a car park that needs to be manned in the first place? Everything could and should be automated to save money.
They should hang their. Heads in shame they have killed crewe Town it’s now a dump.
£11 million to build to allow people to park to then walk around a bomb site, WOW.
The fact that this unneeded carpark was built rather than the complex that would have brought value to Crewe and a reason to visit the empty town centre is a joke. Cheshire east council need disbanding as they haven’t a clue how to run projects or manage a budget.
Every time I’ve parked in the new carpark it’s been almost completely empty.
They’d be better off shutting the new carpark permanently and turning it into flats.
This is hilarious, that is if us the tax payers were not funding these idiots.
The people ruling over you think you are a joke. They waste taxes because it’s your money, not theirs, and they suffer no consequences.
They built this with your taxes. They won’t let you use it, because they can’t afford to make you pay a second time.
They live amongst you.
Give them some consequences.
Another bloody waste of money.
Just like the ongoing traffic calming in west street.
Get real council !!
When it was first opened the opening times was advised as Monday to Saturday. I must have missed an announcement about it opening on Sundays. Indeed, a comment was made about it being closed on a Sunday when a well attended event was in the Town Centre the same day. Can someone enlighten me. Thanks.