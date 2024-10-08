Jon Moran confirmed as new Nantwich Town manager

Jon Moran has been confirmed as the new manager of Nantwich Town.
At 27 years of age, Moran becomes the club’s youngest manager for 40 years.
He has been acting as interim boss since the departure of Paul Carden last month who returned to manage Warrington Town.
Moran said: “I am proud and humbled to have been given this opportunity.
“Having been associated with the club for almost ten years since they gave me my first opportunity in senior football following my release from Crewe, I understand what it means to represent it and more importantly what it means to the supporters and the wider community and all of our many magnificent junior and youth sides as well.
“I have been fortunate to work alongside Paul (Carden) and his management team over the past couple of seasons.
“And whilst we are still looking for a couple of additions to strengthen us, he has assembled a fantastic group of players that I believe are capable of great things.
“We will be doing our utmost to build on all of this, with passion and commitment and hopefully our supporters will have already seen that we want to play exciting and entertaining football and I thank them all for the incredible support and encouragement that they have given to us since I took over on an interim basis from Paul and I look forward to us all enjoying some more memorable and exciting times together.”
He will be joined in his management team by Jay Speare, Andy Porter and former Dabbers favourite Darren ‘Daz’ Thornton.
Dabbers Chairman Jon Gold said: “We are delighted that Jon is now our manager, his heart and soul is in the club and he has a stature, maturity and experience that belies his age and whilst there are obviously many challenges ahead, with such a strong and experienced management team and the fantastic squad of players in place, we look forward to overcoming them together and some exciting times.”
