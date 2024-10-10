Nantwich Food Festival committee members warned tonight that next year’s festival may not go ahead.

It has emerged that a long term agreement with Cheshire East Council to use two main car parks in the town for free during the festival has come to an end.

And committee members told Nantwich Town councillors that despite requests to continue the agreement, cash-strapped Cheshire East has so far not responded.

The festival largely takes place on Love Lane and Bowling Green car parks in the town.

It attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year – and organisers said this year’s was probably the biggest yet.

Chair of the festival Christine Farrall added: “We’ve had the agreement with Cheshire East on the free use of the car parks for us to set up the main marquees.

“That agreement has finished.

“We have exhibitors now contacting us, lined up to pay, but we can’t go any further with this until we know where we stand with these two car parks.

“If we don’t have these carparks, there will be no festival.”

Committee members fear that Cheshire East may charge for the use of the car parks over the three-day event, which organisers say would cost too much.

John Coulter, festival committee member, added: “If they do decide to charge us, we might be able to afford one, but we could not afford both.

“It’s a big worry. We are non profit, everything we earn we give back to the event.”

He said the festival already faces higher costs due to the need to improve recycling and sustainability and having to bring in better marquee structures.

Town Cllr Geoff Smith said: “It would be travesty if we lost the festival, it is a magnificent event – a diamond for this town.

“The amount of footfall we’ve had and personally as a town councillor we will do everything we can to support the festival team.”

Fellow Town Cllr Arthur Moran, who also represents Nantwich North in Cheshire East, said: “Cheshire East is in a really serious financial position.

“We will try and see what we can do and will definitely raise this with them.”

Cllr John Priest added: “I think it would be chirlish of Cheshire East if they are just missing car parking charges for three days. We will take this up as soon as possible.”

Mr Coulter thanked the council for the annual grant it provides to help the festival go ahead.

He said the Friday of this year’s event was the busiest ever, and there were more than 200 exhibitors in total over the three days.

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for a statement and are awaiting a reply.