Richmond Villages Willaston walks 30 miles for Dementia UK

Staff, residents and beloved pets at Richmond Villages Willaston walked 30 miles in September in support of Dementia UK.

Throughout the month, they donned their walking shoes to cover the miles to raise funds and awareness of a charity that supports families affected by dementia.

The initiative also encouraged fitness, socialisation, and fun among its dozens of participants at the home on Crewe Road.

A spokesperson for Richmond Villages Willaston said: “Our community is passionate about coming together for causes that matter, and this event is a perfect way for us to contribute to a charity that is close to many of our hearts.

“We’re incredibly proud to support Dementia UK with this challenge.

“It’s not just about the miles we walked, but the difference we hope to make in the lives of those facing dementia.”

Participants took part in daily walks around the village grounds and surrounding areas.

Their progress was tracked with daily pictures and updates on their Facebook page.

To follow their journey, check Richmond Villages Willaston’s Facebook page here.

For further information about the walk or Richmond Villages Willaston, contact 01270 696929.