Latest Crewe Regional Sunday league and cup round-up

Cheshire Cat advanced to the next round of the Crewe Sunday Concorde Vase after a 3-0 home victory against NHB.
Sam Davenport scored two goals on his 21st birthday, and the third goal was scored by Tom Dawson. NHB played much of the game with 10 men.
Nantwich Town secured their first victory since joining the CRSFL.
A fine solo effort from Danny Dodd earned his team a place in the second round after a close 0-1 victory over White Horse.
Audlem will also be in the pot for the second round as they knocked out Alderman United away from home 2-3.
Alderman scorers were Mikey Taylor and Andrew Arrowsmith.
Ben Walker scored a brace for Audlem and new signing David Sirle was also on the mark
In the Premier Division, Winsford Over 3 were 2-1 victors over Sandbach.
Zach Zarb and Matthew Stanton were on point for the home side with Tom Cotton replying for Sandbach.
Right on Winsford’s heels in the Premier Division table is Betley, who were 6-1 winners at Dishers.
Betley led 1-0 at half time but two quick second half goals were enough to lead to an easy victory.
Dale Campbell scored for Dishers, the Betley scorers were Chris Worral (2), Cobi Bateman, Johnny Hancock, Kieran Duckers, Zack Saadouni.
Cooper Buckley extend their lead at the top of the table to 3 points with a 5-0 victory at Willaston WS.
The scorers were Seb Muszynski (2), Kyle Vickers (2) and Harry Griffiths.
In Division 1, Raven Salvador go top of the league thanks to a 2-1 win over C&N.
Jordan Elcock and Justin Manini scored for Raven, and C&N’s goal was a well taken free kick by Mike Walton.
George and Dragon advanced to the third round of the Cheshire Sunday Challenge Cup.
They beat Wellington FC 2-1, with Robbie Hatton and Joe Duckworth getting on the scoresheet.
The next round of the cup is currently pencilled in for November 3.
