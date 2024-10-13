Nantwich Town hit Trafford for SIX in biggest win for years

Nantwich Town thrashed Trafford 6-0 in a dominant home display which was their biggest victory for nine years.
It was a thumping win which will please new boss Jon Moran after being beaten 4-0 away at Chasetown earlier in the week.
Moran said after the match that he “couldn’t be happier” with the way his players reacted after that defeat.
The scoring began as early as the fourth minute when Paddy Kenny notched his first for the club.
His looping header sailed over the keeper from a cross in from the left – and the Dabbers had lift off.
Nantwich made it 2-0 on 18 minutes when Kai Evans latched on to a fine Nathan Sandison ball to round the keeper and finish easily.
Both Evans and Sandison spurned chances in the next few minutes, and the Dabbers were awarded a penalty on 28 minutes when Loureiro was tripped in the box.
But Byron Harrison’s spot-kick was a weak effort easily saved by Culkin in the Trafford nets.
However, he had chance to make amends 10 minutes later when the hosts were given another penalty.
And this time he made no mistake, sending the keeper the wrong away and slotting into the corner.
Trafford made four changes at the break – but it made little difference as Nantwich continued their dominance in the second half.
Just seven minutes after the restarted, Evans bagged his second of the day and made it 4-0, effectively ending it as a contest.
His run from deep caught the Trafford defence napping, and when he was slipped through he beat the keeper easily.
And Evans completed a fine hat-trick on 66 minutes to make it 5-0.
Superb play from Sandison inside the Trafford box saw him work the ball to Evans to poke in from close range.
Five minutes later it went from bad to worse for the visitors when they gave away their third penalty of the day.
This time Burke was shown a straight red card for hauling down Evans as he looked to grab his fourth.
Harrison again stepped up and showed his class to convert comfortably and make it 6-0.
The Dabbers made some late changes as they saw out the game and ensure they earned their first clean sheet of the campaign.
The victory moves Nantwich to seventh in the Northern Premier League West, and with games in hand on some teams, they are in a strong position to push for promotion.
(Images by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments