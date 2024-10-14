Nantwich Town Women have made club history by advancing to the First Round Proper of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup for the first time.
The Dabbers secured their spot with a 3-2 victory over fourth-tier side Solihull Moors Women in a thrilling Third Qualifying Round encounter yesterday (October 13).
Nantwich scorers were Bridie Harding with a stunner from distance, Amanda Fallon with a shot from close range, and Libby Bulkeley with a cross-come-shot which also evaded the Solihull goalkeeper.
The draw for the First Round proper will take place tonight (October 14) with ties to be played between November 1-4.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town Women, speaking after their victory, said: “Today is right up there for me and will probably go down as our greatest victory over the last few years.
“I said after the last round that I’d back my girls against anyone and today was no different.
“We came up against a side three tiers above us and whilst the circumstances around the opposition weren’t ideal I thought we dealt with it fantastically well.
“Every single one of them to a woman stood tall and took the game to them and even when they broke through and went 1-0 up, I knew they’d fight back because the mentality of the team this year is so strong, they’re so positive and it’s a genuine pleasure to be a part of it.
“These girls deserve all the praise and acclaim for what they’ve done in the FA Cup, this is a very special group of players and the work we all put into growing the team is starting to bear fruit.
“No one gave us a chance today on paper but I can tell you every one of us believed we could cause an upset today and that’s exactly what we did.”
Live match commentary was provided by The Cat community radio station, whilst the Dabbers media team supplied regular updates on social media.
(words and pics provided by Jonathan White)
