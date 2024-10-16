Bentley Motors creates 150 openings for 2025

South Cheshire car maker Bentley Motors has created 150 job openings as part of its early careers 2025 intake.

Applications across the company have opened this week for graduates and industrial placements at the luxury vehicle manufacturer in Crewe.

Apprentice positions will be open from February next year.

More than a quarter of positions are focused on Bentley’s product development as it transitions future model direction to become a leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

Additional vacancies include positions in manufacturing, sales and marketing, human resources, finance and communications, all with a starting date of Autumn next year.

Bentley has welcomed the 2024 cohort to the factory in Crewe to begin their journey on the early careers programme.

Dr Karen Lange, on board of human resources at Bentley, said: “As we embrace the exciting shift to electrification and redefine luxury in the automotive industry, we are seeking an exceptional talent pool that we can promise will be fully supported, trained and inspired to shape their future career path, and that of Bentley Motors.

“We are committed to attracting talent from all backgrounds and experiences who share our passion for innovation, excellence, and craftsmanship and we look forward to working closely with our latest cohort to help deliver exactly that together.”

Of the 150 roles for 2025, 26 are for three or four-year apprenticeship positions, 20 are two-year graduate roles, and 104 are for 12-month industrial placements.

Anish Partab, one of the 2024 cohort who recently joined on a vehicle motion placement, said: “I wanted to join Bentley Motors because I am excited that the company is driving towards electrification.

“As my degree is in Robotics, I am eager to work on new innovations.

“I’ve never worked in the automotive industry before so I am looking forward to applying my skills and knowledge, whilst learning from industry leading experts.”

Bentley has recently been recognised with the Top Employers Institute naming the firm as a Top Employer for the 13th consecutive year.