Everton star Begovic runs goalkeeping academy in Nantwich

Premier League star Asmir Begovic’s goalkeeping academy is back in Nantwich to help support young, up-and-coming keepers, writes Dan Moffatt.
The Nantwich Academy, now based at Reaseheath College, opened last month and aims to help young keepers in a new environment.
It is the third academy set up in the UK, with the other two established in Cobham and Nottingham.
Begovic also has two camps set up in Europe – one in Begovic’s home country, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and another in Germany where his parents now live.
The Bosnian international told Nantwich News his experience could help children, and he’s doing that by opening the training camps.
The former Chelsea and Stoke City star said: “That was massive motivation for me to get it started and give kids an opportunity to play the position and learn it properly.
“If I can help support them and at the same time pass on a bit of wisdom when we do have youngsters then I’m more than happy to do so.”
The academy looks to focus on local communities and is looking to build the next generation of keepers.
The 37-year-old has featured in English football since 2005 when he joined Portsmouth, and since then has played for a variety of teams across England.
In that time, Begovic has built a bond with many different people across the country, which made him believe he should open goalkeeper camps across England.
“I’ve been here for over 20 years, so I’ve developed a lot of relationships,” he added.
“And I have a lot of time for the people here, so opening locations here made sense.”
Sessions at his Nantwich academy are open to boys and girls of all abilities from the age of 6 to 16.
“The focus is on individual work and developing and strengthening fundamental goalkeeping techniques, as well as all the demands of the goalkeeper position,” he added.
Anyone interested in signing up their youngsters, can contact Tristen Terry on 07368 411764 for more details.
