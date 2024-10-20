Nantwich Town earn fine 1-0 away win at Cheshire rivals Runcorn

Nantwich Town continued their good league form under new boss Jon Moran with a hard-fought 1-0 away win at Runcorn.
And the three points have launched the Dabbers into the top three of the Northern Premier League West division.
An eighth minute goal by defender Kelvin Mellor was enough to separate two good teams both vying for promotion.
Mellor ghosted in unmarked at the back stick to head home a corner to give Nantwich an early and ultimately decisive lead.
Both keepers had little to do in a disjointed first half littered with fouls and breaks in action.
The hosts tried to step up the pressure after the break as they looked to get back into the game.
They came close on 58 minutes when Moseley latched on to a through ball and flashed a shot across the face of goal.
Patrick Kennedy then tested Passant in the Runcorn nets on 64 minutes as the action began to intensify.
The Dabbers introduced new Iraqi signing Ali Hayder on 70 minutes, replacing Kai Evans.
Runcorn fire a few crosses into the box but were unable to get on the end of one.
Nantwich should have put the game beyond doubt on 83 minutes.
Goal-scorer Mellor hit the crossbar with a curling shot then Loureiro on the second phase also hit the woodwork before it was cleared.
Nantwich held on through six minutes of injury time to claim a vital win and move to 22 points from 12 matches, five points behind leaders Vauxhall Motors with a game in hand.
The Dabbers are back in action on Tuesday (October 22) when they welcome Stafford Rangers to the Swansway Stadium, kick off 7.45pm.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
Recent Comments