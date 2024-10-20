15 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn fine 1-0 away win at Cheshire rivals Runcorn
2 days ago
RSPCA Stapeley Grange plea for new pigeon owners
2 days ago
Wistaston man jailed for abusing and controlling ex partner
3 days ago
New £11 million car park in Crewe makes just £75 a day
3 days ago
CEC leader admits council needs to “raise its game”
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town earn fine 1-0 away win at Cheshire rivals Runcorn

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport October 20, 2024
First-half - Dabbers goal - Kelvin Mellor heads it home at Runcorn

Nantwich Town continued their good league form under new boss Jon Moran with a hard-fought 1-0 away win at Runcorn.

And the three points have launched the Dabbers into the top three of the Northern Premier League West division.

An eighth minute goal by defender Kelvin Mellor was enough to separate two good teams both vying for promotion.

Mellor ghosted in unmarked at the back stick to head home a corner to give Nantwich an early and ultimately decisive lead.

Both keepers had little to do in a disjointed first half littered with fouls and breaks in action.

First-half - Dabbers goal - Kelvin Mellor (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates (1)
First-half – Dabbers goal – Kelvin Mellor (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates

The hosts tried to step up the pressure after the break as they looked to get back into the game.

They came close on 58 minutes when Moseley latched on to a through ball and flashed a shot across the face of goal.

Patrick Kennedy then tested Passant in the Runcorn nets on 64 minutes as the action began to intensify.

The Dabbers introduced new Iraqi signing Ali Hayder on 70 minutes, replacing Kai Evans.

Second-half - Ben Garratt (centre) punches the ball clear for the Dabbers (1)
Second-half – Ben Garratt (centre) punches the ball clear for the Dabbers

Runcorn fire a few crosses into the box but were unable to get on the end of one.

Nantwich should have put the game beyond doubt on 83 minutes.

Goal-scorer Mellor hit the crossbar with a curling shot then Loureiro on the second phase also hit the woodwork before it was cleared.

Nantwich held on through six minutes of injury time to claim a vital win and move to 22 points from 12 matches, five points behind leaders Vauxhall Motors with a game in hand.

The Dabbers are back in action on Tuesday (October 22) when they welcome Stafford Rangers to the Swansway Stadium, kick off 7.45pm.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

First-half - Nathan Sandison crosses the ball (1)
Nathan Sandison crosses the ball
First-half - Kai on the attack (1)
Kai Evans on the attack
Second-half - new Dabbers signing - Iraq international forward Ali Hayder on the ball (1)
Second-half – new Iraq international forward Ali Hayder on the ball
Second-half - Patrick Kennedy on the attack (1)
Second-half – Patrick Kennedy on the attack
Full-time - Dabbers captain Troy Bourne thanks the fans (1)
Full-time – Dabbers captain Troy Bourne thanks the fans
Full-time - Dabbers Assistant Manager James Speare celebrates victory
Full-time – Dabbers Assistant Manager James Speare celebrates victory
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.