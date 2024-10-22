Nantwich Town Women beat Wilmslow in Cheshire County Cup

Nantwich Town Women striker Amanda Fallon shrugged off the grief of her mother’s recent death to smash home five goals against Wilmslow.
Fallon’s haul helped the Dabbers inflict a 7-0 hammering over Wilmslow Albion in the Cheshire FA Women’s County Cup.
The Dabbers players wore a black armband in memory of Fallon’s mother.
And they were seen firing on all cylinders, with Grace Duckworth and Ellie Macdonald also on the scoresheet.
Fallon was rightly named Player of the Match for her glut of goals and overall commanding performance.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town Women, said: “That’s five wins in a row for us now and I must say the girls are in fine form. I thought we were magnificent.
“Our one touch play caused them issues throughout, especially in the second half and we scored some very well worked goals.
“The most pleasing aspect is the clean sheet as whilst we’ve dominated games, we’ve had a few mistakes creep in which has resulted in us conceding here and there and that didn’t happen, we asked the girls to be ruthless and I felt they were.
“We were successful in this competition last season by reaching the semi finals and we’re aiming to go further this time around.”
Motherwell Cheshire were present at the game with wellbeing bags and period dignity kits, as well as collecting boots and winter coats and doing a bucket shake.
There was also a raffle sponsored by The Tea Lounge and two young Dabbers – Chloe (aged 11) and Oliver (7) – were fundraising for their sponsored litter pick to raise £500 for the team.
The Dabbers will play Huddersfield Town Women FC away at the Stafflex Arena in the First Round Proper of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup on Sunday 3rd November (1pm kick-off).
(report by Jonathan White, pics by Jonathan White and Peter Robinson)
