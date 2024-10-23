New darts leagues in Nantwich are hitting the target

Organisers of a new darts league in Nantwich have hit the bullseye as they have seen interest sky-rocket.

Three friends got together in the summer to launch the town’s first competitive darts league since before the Covid pandemic.

Rob Usher, Matt Watkins and Che Kerin met in the Wilbraham Arms to hammer out their plan for a summer league which was played between four pubs.

It was staged at four pubs, Wilbraham Arms, Malbank, Bowling Green and Talbot, with around 40 players of all standards competing in five divisions.

It proved a big success with players ranked on ability and competing in a “round robin” format over seven weeks.

Rob Paine, Matt Watkins, Declan Morrell, Liam Heyes-Porter and Ashleigh Tomkinson were crowned winners of their respective divisions.

And it was so popular, the organisers decided to launch an Autumn League in September.

Che Kerin said: “The secret of success is in the simplified, best-of-3, 501 format, which can act as a leveller and often produces surprise results!”

The conclusion of the Autumn league will see the launch of a “blind pairs knockout” as the league tries to introduce alternative games into its schedule.

And now plans are in place to introduce a 4-player team format into the league starting in January as “Dabbers Darts” continues its journey towards returning team darts to Nantwich.

Che added: “A series of darts events will be held at the Wilbraham’s on Wednesday evenings throughout November, which will present a great opportunity for any newcomers to attend.

“A warm welcome and fun is guaranteed, irrespective of experience or skill!

“We are also interested in hearing from any ladies interested in participating in a ladies-only event on Tuesday nights.”

(Story by Che Kerin)