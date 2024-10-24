Calveley Primary earns top marks from Historical Association

Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich has been awarded the prestigious Historical Association Gold Quality Mark.

The award recognises the school’s “exceptional provision for History education”.

It follows a rigorous assessment process including classroom visits, a school tour, and meetings with the subject leader and headteacher.

The assessor also spoke to pupils, who shared their understanding of History, with younger students saying it “helps us know who we are” and “learn from the past.”

The Historical Association commended the school’s dedication to ensuring pupils gain a good understanding of their place in history – globally and locally.

Local history is part of the school’s history curriculum, with children learning about the Great Fire of Nantwich, the Manchester Ship Canal, the impact of the Blitz on Liverpool and WW2 planes at Cranage airbase.

Pupils take part in drama workshops based on the monarchy and evacuees in WW2.

And end of day story-telling often focuses on a history topic to help immerse themselves in the period they are studying.

Mrs Ray Rudd, headteacher at the school, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive the Gold History Quality Mark.

“This achievement is a testament to the commitment of our teachers and the enthusiasm of our pupils.

“History is such an important subject because it helps our students understand the world they live in and how it has been shaped by the past.”

The Historical Association was impressed with the curriculum programme, with children taking part in trips and immersive historical experiences.

These included a visit to the Cheshire Show with a focus on vintage transport, a residential trip to Chester to explore Roman history, and another to York, complementing their studies on the Vikings.

Steve Docking, CEO of North West Academies Trust which oversees the school, said: “We are extremely proud of the team at Calveley Primary Academy for achieving this prestigious award.

“It is wonderful to receive such a glowing report from the Historical Association and recognition for the excellent historical work done by the children and teachers.”