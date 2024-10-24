5 hours ago
Popular pub The Leopard has licence amended after complaints
7 hours ago
Police appeal for help in tracing wanted Nantwich man
11 hours ago
Nantwich Town beat rivals Stafford Rangers to continue charge
11 hours ago
Nantwich Clinic team conquer Three Peaks for charity
11 hours ago
Tories furious over CEC Labour plan for household support fund
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police appeal for help in tracing wanted Nantwich man

in Crime / Human Interest / News October 24, 2024
Alex Fitzpatrick - wanted Nantwich man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Nantwich man wanted for assaulting two women in Crewe.

Alex Fitzpatrick, 28, from Nantwich, is described as white, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He is of slim build and 5ft 8ins tall.

Police say he has links to Nantwich, Widnes and Merseyside.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1837624.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(Images from Cheshire Police)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.