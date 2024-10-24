Police appeal for help in tracing wanted Nantwich man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Nantwich man wanted for assaulting two women in Crewe.

Alex Fitzpatrick, 28, from Nantwich, is described as white, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He is of slim build and 5ft 8ins tall.

Police say he has links to Nantwich, Widnes and Merseyside.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1837624.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

(Images from Cheshire Police)