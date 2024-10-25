Nantwich dog trainer supports charity caring for rescue dogs

Nantwich dog training team Nose to Trail is helping a local charity to train long-stay rescue dogs who are struggling to find new homes.

The team, led by clinical animal behaviourist Rachel Rodgers, provided a day of pro-bono training to rescue charity Pawprints to Freedom.

The special session aimed to help long-stay rescue dogs, many from Romania, struggling to find homes due to behavioural challenges.

Rachel worked with Kelda North from Pawprints to Freedom to develop a training programme for the dogs.

It focused on improving the welfare and adoption prospects of dogs who have been in kennels for long periods and need additional behavioural support.

Mell Powers also led sessions on “Free Work,” an activity designed to encourage sniffing and foraging behaviours in dogs.

Mell and Rachel also demonstrated techniques to staff at Pawprints to Freedom so they could continue their work as part of the kennel routine.

Registered veterinary nurse and Nose to Trail team member Hannah Billington worked closely with five of the long-term residents.

Alongside their handlers, Hannah assessed the dogs’ behaviour around other dogs and provided guidance to help them become more relaxed and reduce excessive barking.

There was also muzzle training to help mitigate bite risks, giving potential adopters more confidence when welcoming a new pet into their home.

And Nose to Trail has given Pawprints to Freedom complimentary access to their dog training membership.

Rachel said: “Our mission is to give these wonderful dogs the best possible chance at finding a forever home.

“By equipping the staff at Pawprints to Freedom with training techniques and providing the dogs with tailored behavioural support, we’re hoping to make a real difference.”