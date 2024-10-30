Black cats in Halloween season as cattery seeks new owners

RSPCA staff in Nantwich are hoping to dispel myths surrounding black cats as they are three times more likely to come into their care.

New figures show there are now almost 700 black and black and white cats in RSPCA centres waiting for new homes.

Now they are appealing for prospective black cat adopters as the charity continues its month-long rehoming campaign Adoptober.

The charity says black cats take three times longer to find homes than tabby cats.

This means there are more in RSPCA care but they are also staying for longer before they are rehomed.

Alice Potter, RSPCA cat welfare expert, said: “Not only is this sad for the cats who are patiently waiting for their second chance at happiness, but it also means that there are limited spaces to help new cats because our centres are full of black cats which sadly no one wants to adopt.

“We don’t know for sure why black cats are more likely to end up in rescue centres and are then overlooked by prospective adopters.

“It could be because there are more black cats than any other colour in the cat population so cats with different colours and patterns tend to stand out to adopters – but we hope many of them find their loving new forever homes this Adoptober.

“We know some people also consider them unlucky or associate them with superstition, or even think they don’t look good in Instagram photos but in reality, they are just like any other cat who needs a loving home.”

Some of the myths and superstitions around black cats include:

– They bring bad luck – or good luck depending on which direction they cross your path

– They are associated with witches, either as their ‘familiars’ or the witches themselves in disguise

– A black cat walking away from you is a bad omen

– In 16th-century Italy, it was believed death would come if a black cat lay on someone’s sickbed

– In Japan, it is often believed a black cat signifies you will be lucky in love

– In Ancient Egypt, black cats were held in high esteem because they resembled Bastet, the cat-headed Egyptian goddess of home, fertility and protection

– In Scotland, seeing a black cat appear on your doorstep is a sign of prosperity and good weather

At Stapeley Grange in Nantwich, Fox and Badger, a brother-sister duo, are looking for new homes.

They arrived at the centre in August after being found alone near some shops.

At eight weeks old, the pair were at the tail end of their key socialisation period, so staff have been working hard to show them that humans can be friends by reading to them and spending time with them.

Now 12 weeks old, they are ready for a calm and patient home where they can settle in at their own pace.

Stapeley says Fox and Badger would be happiest as indoor cats for now, with plenty of space and enrichment. They might explore outside later when they’re more settled and confident.

Mary is a five-year-old girl who came to the RSPCA earlier this year from a neglect case.

She’s now much more settled and ready for her forever home. She’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and in great health.

Mary loves to greet staff with enthusiastic head nudges and enjoys human companionship—especially if catnip is involved.

She can’t resist bounding over when she sees it, rolling around joyfully.

The RSPCA – marking its 200th year – has launched its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign, urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre or RSPCA branch rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.

If you cannot rehome a rescue pet, you can donate to support their work www.rspca.org.uk/give