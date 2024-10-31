Nantwich Town Women set to make FA Cup history

Nantwich Town Women are set to make history this weekend when they play in the first round proper of Adobe Women’s FA Cup for the first time.
The Dabbers women head to West Yorkshire to play against Tier 4 opponents Huddersfield Town Women FC, who compete in the FA Women’s National League Division One North.
The milestone represents a significant achievement for the club which has seen rapid growth and increasing support from the local community since the formation of its women’s team in 2020.
The match will take place at Stafflex Arena in Huddersfield on Sunday November 3, 1pm kick-off.
Prices = £6 Adults, £4 concessions, 16 and under free – entrance includes match programme and raffle ticket.
A spokesperson for Nantwich Town Women said: “This is the first time the team has ever reached the proper rounds of the FA Cup, so it is sure to be an exciting match after reaching this far!”
The Dabbers have had an impressive run in the tournament having beaten Fleetwood Town Juniors FC Women, Mossley Hill LFC, and Solihull Moors Women FC.
Sunday’s game will be a defining test, as Nantwich Town Women go up against seasoned opposition in The Terriers who have extensive experience in the Women’s FA Cup.
But Nantwich’s determined squad sees this as an invaluable opportunity to showcase their talent and gain experience on a national stage.
For information on Nantwich Town FC Women visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(words and pics by Jonathan White)
