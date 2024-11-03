Latest Crewe Regional Sunday league round-up

Cooper Buckley extend their lead at the top of the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division to six points as they beat Nantwich Pirates 4-0.
The goal-scorers were Niall Cope, Taylor Vickers, Carrick Bryne and Seb Muszynski.
Sandbach get back to winning ways after a close 1-0 victory to Willaston White Star.
Jake Tew scored the winning goal and Sandbach had to survive a late push by Willaston which included a penalty which was saved by the Sandbach keeper.
In Division One, Audlem almost let a 2-0 half-time lead slip as White Horse battled back to make it 3-2.
However, two second half goals from the home side see Audlem sit nicely in mid table with games in hand on all teams above them.
Dan Rooney (2), Tom Capewell and Callum Edwards scored the Audlem goals. Ash Prior, Callum Herbert and James Barrow scored for the Horse.
C&N and Alderman Utd were 1-1 at half time. Alderman, however, were able to take the victory in the second half and take home all 3 points.
Harry Walker and Connor Flood scored the goals for Alderman. Sean Heeps scored for C&N.
Cheshire Cat continue their good league form with a 2-4 victory away against Ruskin Park.
Reece Quinn and Brandon Palin scored goals for the home side. Jonny Proudlove (2), Mitch Stokes and James Emmerton all notched goals for the Cat.
NHB did all their business in the first half of their game against Nantwich Town with goals from Colin Watson, Will Furmedge and James Thorburn.
This result means that three teams are sitting on 16 points at the top of the division one table.
George and Dragon continue their deep run in the Cheshire Sunday Cup as they beat Hillgate away by two unanswered goals.
Hatton and Duckworth were on the scoresheet.
Winsford Over 3 v Betley did not go ahead.
