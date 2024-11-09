Nantwich traders team up to set Christmas tills ringing

Nantwich town centre traders have pulled together to make this year’s Late Night Shopping event the biggest and best yet.

More than 30 stores have signed up to take part in the shopping spectacular on Thursday November 28 which will also include entertainment and Nantwich Market Hall opening late.

Those stores involved will open until 8pm to help shoppers hunting for local bargains.

The event will include a brass band playing on the Cocoa Yard from 6.30pm to 8pm to help put people in the festive mood.

There will also be a band outside the Nantwich Market hall playing Christmas Carols.

Organiser Kate Hinton, of Foundations of Nantwich, said: “I’ve been involved in organising the event for several years and this year the take-up has been phenomenal. So far it’s double the amount of shops and we expect more to join us.

“There’s a real community feel among town centre traders, we want the best for each other and for the town centre to thrive. So everyone is pulling together to make this year extra special.”

All participating shops will have the Late Night Shopping poster in their windows. Kate and her team have been busy taking names and delivering posters around town.

Nantwich Town Council is also issuing a map of the town to share with the community so they know who will be open.

Kate, who has run Foundations since 2015, added: “The town centre Christmas lights will have been switched on the week before, so there will be a lovely festive feel. We’re all very excited!

“Businesses will be advertising the event through their own channels with many offering complimentary refreshments to their customers.

“From mince pies to cheeses, prosecco to mulled wine. Also lots of shops do raffle prizes and giveaways on the night to encourage shopping locally over the season.

“There is also an event on Facebook that people can RSVP to and invite their friends if they wish.”

If the weather is inclement, the message is wrap up warm and enjoy all that Nantwich has to offer. Late night shopping against a sparkling, historic backdrop.

For more details visit the event’s Facebook page here