Latest Crewe Regional Sunday league and cup round-up

White Horse led twice against Ruskin Park with both of their goals coming from Caleb Barrow in their Crewe Regional Sunday Division One clash.
However, Ruskin were able to battle back twice with goals from Ben Reddock and Danny Tomkinson.
The result means that both teams are locked in place together in the table on eight points.
In the Crewe Sunday Cup, Sandbach Town beat AFC dashers 1-6 away from home with goals from Jake Tew (2) Jacob Swayle, Tom Cotton, Matt Dalton and Connor Taylor.
Dale Campbell got on the scoresheet for Dishers.
Raven Salvador put nine goals past Audlem in what was a very comfortable victory.
Ben Burrows scored a hat-trick, JJ Bailey got a brace, and Elliot Reeves, Ryan Williamson, Che Sanchez and Dan Cooper also all chipped in with goals.
Kieran Duckers scored another hat-trick for Betley as they eased past Cheshire Cat 3-1.
Both teams scored penalties, with Cheshire Cat’s goal also coming from a Johnny Proudlove spot-kick.
C&N fought back from a two-goal deficit to Winford Over 3 to make the half time result 2-2.
However, Winsford had the better of the second half and managed to end the game as 2-5 victors.
C&N’s goals were scored by Luis Raymond and Rhys Bennett. Winsford’s goals were scored by Bjorn Hughes (2), Finlay Stanton, Ben Kenny and James Hartley.
George and Dragon were eliminated from the National Sunday Cup after a 6-1 loss to Aigburth Arms from the Liverpool League.
Congratulations to the Dragon for taking part in the National Cup this year and representing the CRSFL at such a level.
