Man charged following firearms incident in Nantwich

A man has been charged following a firearms incident in Nantwich, police said.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested following the incident on Wednesday November 6.

Matthew Alcroft was arrested at around 2.14pm on November 6 after Crewe officers conducted a warrant at an address in Nantwich.

He has since been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a section 1 Firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a licence.

Alcroft appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Saturday November 9 and was remanded in custody.

He is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday 9 December.