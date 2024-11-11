8 hours ago
Man charged following firearms incident in Nantwich
2 days ago
Evans bags hat-trick as Nantwich Town thump Stalybridge Celtic 4-0
3 days ago
Nantwich Museum wins Ambassador of the Year at Chamber awards
3 days ago
Crime Commissioner’s £5,000 grant to Nantwich Youth and Community Centre
4 days ago
Nantwich prepares to pay tribute at Remembrance Sunday event
banner-advert
banner-advert

Man charged following firearms incident in Nantwich

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News November 11, 2024
firearms - justice court gavel - free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873

A man has been charged following a firearms incident in Nantwich, police said.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested following the incident on Wednesday November 6.

Matthew Alcroft was arrested at around 2.14pm on November 6 after Crewe officers conducted a warrant at an address in Nantwich.

He has since been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a section 1 Firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a licence.

Alcroft appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Saturday November 9 and was remanded in custody.

He is next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday 9 December.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.