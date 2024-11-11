Millfields Primary Academy pupils dance to fundraising success

Pupils at Millfields Primary Academy in Nantwich have been putting their best feet forward to fundraise for local causes!

A recent dance-a-thon raised an amazing £2,700.10, to be split between two charities close to the school’s heart – Macmillan Cancer Support and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Pupils also held a non-uniform day to collect essential items for the Nantwich Foodbank, resulting in a sizable donation of food and toiletries.

The highlight of the term was the Pyjama Dance-A-Thon – a popular annual event where pupils came to school in their pyjamas and enjoyed a fun-filled dance session in the hall.

The event was also inspired by the recent release of Alder Hey’s new pyjama range in October.

And to mark the end of the half term, students participated in a non-uniform day, bringing in donations for the Nantwich Foodbank as part of the school’s Harvest celebrations.

Headteacher Rob Parish said: “Once again, the generosity of the whole Millfields community has been amazing!

“Our Pupil Leadership Team, supported by Miss Cooke, were enthusiastic about supporting Macmillan and Alder Hey this year.

“The funds raised and the significant donations to the foodbank showcase our children’s compassion and dedication to helping others.”

Millfields Primary continues to inspire through its efforts to make a difference locally and beyond.

Mr Parish thanked all families, staff, and supporters who contributed to the fundraising and donation drives.