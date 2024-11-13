Nantwich Town employee honoured with Cheshire FA award

Nantwich Town’s Richard Embley has been honoured with a Female Pathway Award by the Cheshire FA.
Richard, head of female football at Nantwich, was honoured with the prestigious ‘Female Pathway’ award at Grassroots Football Awards.
The award celebrates his dedication to expanding and supporting female participation in football at all levels in the Nantwich Town FC community.
Embley has overseen programmes that offer girls and women of all ages and skill levels the chance to train, play, and thrive in the sport.
From grassroots initiatives to advanced training sessions, he has helped build an inclusive and supportive environment, empowering female players throughout the region.
Richard said: “Everyone at the club should be really proud of this recognition.
“But I particularly want to say thank you to all our coaches who have helped grow the female section – we now have 250 female footballers of all ages playing regularly at the club.”
Under his leadership, Nantwich Town has established a robust female pathway which includes youth development, senior team opportunities, and coaching mentorship for aspiring female coaches.
His initiatives have been instrumental in growing the female football community at Nantwich and supporting young players’ journeys from early-stage development to competitive football.
Embley’s dedication to fostering a thriving female pathway was widely praised by the Cheshire FA, who commended his commitment to inclusivity, player development, and community engagement.
With Embley at the helm, the club aims to continue building opportunities for women and girls, helping female players at every level realise their potential and develop a lifelong passion for the sport.
As a result of winning this award, he will now enter the National FA awards.
For further information visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
