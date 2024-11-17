Cooper Buckley hammer Willaston White Star 11-1 in Cup

Cooper Buckley hammered Willaston White Star 11-1 to progress to the next round of the Crewe DFA Sunday Challenge Cup.
Seb Muszynski scored four, Like Gillain bagged a hat-trick, Harry Griffiths came up with two more and Carrick Bryne and Macca McCourt also scored.
In the Staffordshire Sunday Cup, Betley’s excellent run in the competition came to an end as they were beaten 2-4 by Loggerheads.
Betley did lead 2-0 with goals from Dan Lomas and Kobi Bateman.
Their starting 11 worked incredibly hard in the first half, and four of them had to come off at half time with injuries.
In the Premier Division, Sandbach put five passed AFC Dishers to massively improve their standing in the league table.
Goals from Tom Cotton, Jake Tew, Jacob Swale, Liam Johnson and James Johnson were enough to see off their opponents in a 5-2 victory.
Aaron Davies scored both goals for Dishers.
Nantwich Pirates played well despite being beaten by Winsford Over 3 4-1 according to Winsford Secretary Mike Dawson.
Jamie Rice, Matthew Stanton, Ben Caldwell and Tom Stanton scored the goals for the home side. Mikey Truan scored for the Pirates.
In Division One, Audlem and Cheshire Cat battled it out in a tight game, and Cheshire Cat took the lead with an own goal.
However, Audlem fought back and a determined performance from sub Shea Bebbington changed the game.
Shea got on the score sheet himself and Dan Rooney and Ben Walker both scored penalties.
White Horse return to winning ways after a 3-0 victory over C&N.
Calen Barrow continues his good run of form scoring two goals and Rob Fenton also scored his first for the club.
C&N fought valiantly in the second half to fend off against increasing Horse pressure, but it was not enough to get themselves back into the game.
NHB reclaim top spot after beating Alderman Utd 2-1 at home.
Matty Ashbrook and Jimmy Studley were on the scoresheet for the home side and Andy Arrowsmith scored for Alderman.
Raven Salvador’s game against Nantwich Town was postponed due to a lack of referees.
