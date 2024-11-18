Nantwich Town Disability Football teams shine in North West

Nantwich Town Disability Football pan-disability and visually impaired teams are making waves in the North West’s inclusive football scene, writes Jonathan White.
The teams are competing in monthly ‘Ability Counts – West Division’ league matches at Moss Farm Lane Sports Complex in Northwich and weekly training at the Swansway Stadium in Nantwich.
They are part of Nantwich Town’s broader commitment to inclusivity and they have shown impressive skill and growth this season.
They compete in local leagues that welcome players of varying disabilities, allowing those with physical, learning, and visual impairments the opportunity to play competitive football.
NTDF’s four pan-disability teams and visually impaired team Nantwich Town Wolves all recorded promising results in recent league games.
“We’re incredibly proud of the strides our players have made this season,” said Craig Acton, head coach for the NTDF disability programs.
“These players show up with passion and dedication every week, and the results speak volumes about their hard work and resilience.
“The support from Nantwich Town FC and the facilities at Swansway Stadium have really helped us create an environment where our players can thrive.”
Training sessions at Swansway Stadium provide players with access to top-tier coaching and facilities.
Players also volunteer to promote disability awareness and advocate for greater inclusivity in sports.
NTDF currently have more than 50 players across visually impaired, adult pan disability and U16s pan disability teams.
They are an all-inclusive team and have players with a range of disabilities from motor neurone, autism to visual impairments and anxiety.
NTDF give free pan-disability football training sessions every Friday (7-8pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club. Sessions are open to anyone with a disability.
For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/NantwichTownDisabilityFootball
