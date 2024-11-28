How bad is illegal streaming on Amazon Firesticks becoming in UK?

Amazon has seen a significant increase in popularity of their Firesticks, but not always to be used for the correct, or legal, reasons.

The Amazon firestick has really taken the entertainment industry by storm as it has begun replacing TV boxes that we once used to use to watch TV channels such as BBC, ITV, etc.

This small, convenient device can transform an ordinary television into a smart entertainment hub with access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and BBC iPlayer.

However, alongside legitimate uses, a troubling trend has emerged: the proliferation of illegal streaming on Firesticks.

This phenomenon has sparked significant concern among copyright holders, law enforcement, and digital rights activists, as it grows more accessible and prevalent.

Illegal Streaming on Firesticks

Illegal streaming on Firesticks often involves “jailbreaking” or “sideloading” the device to access unauthorised content.

Many sellers, both online and offline, offer “fully loaded” Firesticks pre-installed with apps that provide free access to a vast range of pirated movies, TV shows, and live sports events.

These modified devices exploit open-source apps and websites that scrape and redistribute content without permission from copyright holders.

It is not actually the “jailbreaking” itself which is illegal, more the use of unauthorised content, such as live sports, pirated films, etc.

This violates UK laws and can lead to a hefty fine or in some cases, imprisonment.

How Common Is Illegal Streaming?

A 2023 study by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) estimated that approximately one in five households in the UK engages in illegal streaming via devices like Firesticks, Android boxes, and other sideloaded hardware.

Why Do People Do It?

There are a few driving factors behind illegal streaming. It is a risk for anyone involved in it but it seems that for many, that risk is worth taking in their opinion.

Here are some of the most common reasons why people stream sports, tv shows, films and more illegally…

The first reason is affordability.

Instead of having to pay for many different subscriptions, like different sporting channels, different TV and film streaming subscriptions, a customer of an illegal streaming service can simply pay one small, typically annual fee that will give them access to all of the subscription platforms, saving them a lot of money each year.

Accessibility is another reason. They can have all of the streaming services in one app, so every time they want to watch anything, they just use the one app and can flick through different channels, categories, etc.

One of the most popular reasons behind it is the access to live sports.

With the likes of Sky Sports and TNT sports increasing their subscription fees, it has made watching live sports from home almost unaffordable for many.

Not to mention the addition of Amazon now streaming the occasional football games.

Instead of missing out or being severely out of pocket each month from these services, many sporting fans are choosing to pay just a small fee and have access to all the sporting channels they can think of, this includes all the sky channels, TNT, Eurosport and more.

For sporting fans, the only alternative to this, to be able to stream some live sports, legally, would be to engage in online sports betting.

Some betting platforms allow you to stream an event, like horse racing or football, through their legal betting app as long as you put a bet on the fixture.

In some instances, the bet amount only needs to be very small, like £1.

The Consequences For Customers and Content Providers

While UK authorities generally prioritise targeting distributors over individual viewers, anti-piracy groups and enforcement agencies have started warning users directly.

In extreme cases, users could face fines or prosecution if they are found engaging in persistent copyright infringement.

Not only is this illegal, but it’s also risky; police have warned that unauthorised streams and devices frequently come with malware capable of stealing data.

FACT UK, an organisation combatting illegal streaming across the UK and Ireland, has begun sending cease-and-desist letters and even making home visits to individuals suspected of illegal streaming.

It has been reported by some news outlets, like Birmingham Live, that individuals found distributing illegal streams could face fines exceeding £50,000.

Although viewers of these streams usually incur less severe penalties, they can still face fines often exceeding several thousand pounds, underscoring the UK’s strict stance on copyright infringement.

Additionally, warnings have been issued regarding the cyber risks involved.

Will Legal Alternatives Shift the Tide?

Despite these efforts, demand for illegal streaming remains strong, largely driven by the cost of legal streaming options.

Some experts believe that a more affordable and consolidated approach to streaming could reduce piracy rates.

For example, offering flexible, more affordable “mini-packages” for specific content categories (like sports or exclusive film libraries) may help satisfy user demand without requiring multiple subscriptions.

(image free licence from pikrepo)