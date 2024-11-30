2 hours ago
Everybody unveils new 3G pitch at Shavington Leisure Centre

in Football / Other sports / Sport November 30, 2024
Everybody 3G pitch - Shavington Leisure Centre

Everybody has unveiled a new cutting-edge 3G pitch at Shavington Leisure Centre.

The charity has just completed the last phase of investment, which involved installing the new pitch and enhancing the football goals.

Along with upgrading the pitch, they have also installed new fencing around the pitch.

Shavington aims to expand its links with local teams and community groups to provide diverse football sessions.

Dominic Crisp, head of operations at Everybody Health & Leisure, said: “This three stage investment including the gym, group cycling studio and 3G pitch, comes at the right time for Shavington and the local community, offering access to cutting-edge equipment, enhanced technology and facilities that are in demand in the area.

“Shavington Leisure Centre continues to offer a welcoming setting, despite economic challenges and ongoing cost pressures.

“Our message to the local communities is clear: we are here to support you now and in the future.”

Everybody has also invested in the group cycling offer at Shavington Leisure Centre.

The studio has had a full re-decoration, improved lighting, enhanced sound system and a large screen installed to be able to deliver state of the art group cycling classes.

To complete the second stage of the project, new Technogym bikes have been installed.

The new gym includes a Technogym Skill range with areas such as cardio, resistance, free-weights and a functional area.

From free weights up to 44kg to the latest Technogym Skill range, the new gym equipment ensures workouts are as dynamic as they are effective.

Book an Everybody Activation to familiarise yourself with Shavington’s new facilities. Email [email protected]

