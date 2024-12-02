Latest round-up of Crewe Regional Sunday matches

Some Crewe Regional Sunday league games were called off due to an administrative error by the Crewe DFA.
Other teams were able to organise games at short notice.
In the Premier Division, Betley move into second in the table after a convincing 7-2 victory over AFC Dishers.
Chris Worrall scored a hat-trick, and Danny Lavalette scored a brace.
Paul Ashley and Wayne Beggs also got themselves on the scoresheet for the home side. Harry Hamer scored both goals for Dishers.
Cooper Buckley continue to be the team to beat as they maintain their 100% record.
In a 5-2 victory against Willaston WS, Seb Muszynski scored two and Sam Marsh, Macca McCourt and Billy McCourt also scored. The Willaston WS scorers have not been reported.
It was a good morning for the Truan family as both Andy and Michael scored multiple goals for their club as Nantwich Pirates beat Winsford Over 3 8-2.
Andy bagged a hat-trick and Michael scored a brace. Also with goals was Ben Gallagher (2) and Josh Cooke. Tom Stanton and Bjorn Hughes scored for Winsford.
In Division 1, top of the table NHB came up short against White Horse at home, which is only their second home loss of the season.
Matty Ashbrook scored the goal for NHB. The White Horse scorers were Sam Revell and Louis Everall.
Ruskin Park had a productive afternoon as they beat Alderman Utd 7-1. Adam Grant and Ryan Tomkinson both scored two.
Ben Reddock, Danny Tomkinson and Soul Palin also scored. Joao Soares scored the goal for Alderman, who also missed two penalties.
Nantwich Town and C&N was another league game that was organised at short notice due to the cancellation of the Concorde Vase fixtures.
And it was C&N who gained their second league win of the season. The only goal of the game was scored by Luis Raymond.
George and Dragon will be representing the CRSFL in the semi-finals of the Cheshire Challenge Cup.
Oliver Macdonough scored a hat-trick, and Matthew Birchall was also on the scoresheet in a 4-3 victory over Queens Park.
