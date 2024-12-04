RSPCA Stapeley Grange to stage festive fundraiser on Sunday

RSPCA Stapeley Grange wildlife centre and cattery in Nantwich is hoping for plenty of support at their annual festive fundraiser.

The centre on London Road is holding its popular Christmas fair on Sunday (December 8) with a range of fun and festive activities for all ages.

Children will get to meet Santa in his grotto between 11am and 3pm.

This year Mrs Claus will be joining Santa and his elves for a Christmas story as part of Stapeley’s festive experience.

Youngsters will also be able to write their letters to Santa on the day and hand them to him in person.

The wildlife centre is hosting numerous festive stalls and there will be music, singing and children’s activities to keep the little ones busy.

Activities include mixing safe reindeer food, making bird feeders and reindeer rolls as well as snowman Christmas cards. Fair-goers will also be able to try their luck at the tombola and a raffle.

Those attending can also take a mini tour of the wildlife centre and cattery for people interested in finding out more about adopting a feline friend.

Some funds raised by the event will be used to feed some of the centre’s wildlife casualties and orphans.

Currently, Stapeley is caring for a large number of hedgehogs as well as ten seal pups (pictured).

Stapeley Grange Manager Lee Stewart said: “We are incredibly fortunate to be part of such a compassionate and supportive local community.

“Caring for injured, orphaned, and sick animals requires immense dedication, time, and effort.

“The community’s recognition and appreciation of this hard work makes all the difference.

“From donations and volunteering to kind words of encouragement, the ongoing support we receive allows us to continue providing the care and attention that these animals desperately need.

“Without this invaluable help, we simply could not accomplish the life-saving work we do every day.

“At Christmas time we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their continued generosity, dedication, and belief in the mission of the centre.

“Your unwavering assistance enables us to make a real and lasting impact in the lives of these animals.”

Admission to the Christmas fair is £5 for adults, £3 under-18s and under-twos are free.