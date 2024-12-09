5 hours ago
Two Crewe Regional Sunday matches survive Storm Darragh

in Football / Sport December 9, 2024
finals - Raven beat Dishers - Lions v George & dragon - Cup - Sunday league football - weather

Only two games in the Crewe Regional Sunday league survived the Storm Darragh weather conditions.

The postponed games for the second round of the Presidents Cup will be rearranged for early January.

In the second round of the Presidents Cup, both Truans were on the score sheet again.

Mike Truan scored a hat-trick and dad Andy also found himself on the scoresheet.

Another player to score a hat-trick was Nathan Cotterill and Liam Heyes Porter also scored a goal.

Shea Bebbington scored the only goal for Audlem who were beaten 8-1.

Also through to the next round is George and Dragon, who beat AFC Dishers 6-0.

Luke Duckworth bagged a brace and Zac Billinge also scored twice for the home side.

James Smith and Louis Bennett also bagged a goal each.

