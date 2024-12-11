Although you may not have heard of an empty-leg flight, they answer all your aviation dreams.

If you feel like you’ve lost days of your life waiting around in crowded airports for flights with a date that you could’ve been flexible on, empty legs might just be for you.

Of course, you’ll have some questions. What are empty-leg flights? How do you find them?

Most importantly, are they right for you? Once we’ve answered all of the above while also throwing in some of our top tips, empty-leg flights might be your new preferred way of getting from A to B.

What Is an Empty Leg Flight?

An empty-leg flight, called a “deadhead flight,” is a private jet journey without passengers.

These often occur for practical reasons, such as the aircraft needing to reposition or return to its home base.

For example, if you book a private jet from London to Paris, the plane will probably be empty on its return leg to London.

The charter company can then sell the seats on that flight at a reduced rate as an ‘empty leg’ — a necessary journey that they can capitalise on.

This practice helps private jet operators recoup some of the costs of flying empty planes.

For passengers, it’s a chance to experience private air travel at a heavily discounted price — sometimes up to 75% less than the usual cost.

Why Empty Leg Flights Are More Common Than You Think

The private aviation industry thrives on flexibility, offering bespoke services tailored to the needs of its elite clientele.

This often leads to a mismatch between the flight schedules of the passengers and the aircraft’s location.

In Europe and the UK, where cities like London, Birmingham, and Berlin see heavy traffic from business travellers, repositioning flights are a regular occurrence.

With thousands of private jets crossing the skies, it’s estimated that up to 40% of private jet flights operate as empty legs.

How Can Empty Leg Flights Be Utilised?

The starkest benefit of empty-leg flights is the ability to enjoy private jet travel for a fraction of the cost.

Booking a standard private jet can often set you back tens of thousands of pounds, with many of them costing upwards of £5,000 per hour.

On the other hand, an empty leg may cost significantly less because there may be options cheaper than a first-class ticket on a commercial aircraft, with the same benefits.

In recent years, more of us have been travelling with an air of spontaneity. Sometimes, it’s nice to go on holiday to a destination you haven’t even thought about, let alone planned a visit to perfection. Empty legs allow you to do just that.

If you have a rough idea of when you’d like to go on holiday, just look at last-minute empty legs and see which destination catches your eye.

Now, you get a surprise destination and experience a journey to talk about for years.

For UK-based businesses, empty-leg flights offer a unique way to impress clients or treat partners.

With private charters so popular between significant hubs like Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, and London, you’ll likely find multiple empty legs flying between these key destinations on a daily basis.

If you travel with a small group, empty-leg flights become even more economical. Instead of paying for an entire private jet, you could pay per seat at an already-reduced rate.

This turns flying privately into a sustainable travel option, especially for business trips.

How To Find Empty Leg Flights

Start by researching private jet companies that frequently operate in the UK and Europe. Plenty of operators often offer empty legs to their clients, a circle that your business could already be a part of, so be sure to enquire about their latest availability.

Another popular option for securing an empty-leg flight is to have a trusted jet broker.

If you make the same trip regularly, having a strong relationship with a broker who can organise a flight on short notice can be critical.

Empty Legs Can Be Complex To Navigate

The biggest downside of empty-leg flights is their need for more flexibility.

Since these flights are tied to the operator’s schedule, you can’t request specific departure times or destinations. Additionally, your empty-leg flight may be affected if the primary booking changes or is cancelled.

Empty-leg flights are typically one-way journeys. If you find an empty leg to your dream destination, you can’t count on there being a return journey on your preferred date.

This could mean flying commercially or cutting your trip short to make it work.

Private jets often operate from smaller regional airports rather than major hubs. For the most part, this is excellent news.

You can enjoy a private check-in and miss all the usual security checks and airport waiting. However, you might have a longer transfer to your preferred destination, depending on where you fly.

This might mean heading to London Luton, Farnborough, or Biggin Hill instead of Heathrow or Gatwick for UK travellers.

Should You Consider an Empty Leg?

Empty-leg flights aren’t for everyone, but they offer an excellent option for those seeking adventure and flexibility.

If you value spontaneity, love a good deal, and dream of experiencing the finer things in life, swap out your next commercial flight for an empty leg.

They’re also a win-win for the environment and the aviation industry.

By filling seats on flights that would otherwise operate empty, you’re helping reduce the carbon footprint of private aviation while you live the high life