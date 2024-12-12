4 hours ago
Cheshire East Council labelled “financial basket case” by councillor
4 hours ago
Dabbers Dash founder Paul earns BBC Unsung Hero award
7 hours ago
Burglars steal £60,000 of goods in raid at Dagfields near Nantwich
1 day ago
Nantwich Players ‘leading lady’ celebrates her 100th birthday
2 days ago
Police appeal after cat shot with air gun in Wybunbury
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Dabbers Dash founder Paul earns BBC Unsung Hero award

in Human Interest / News December 12, 2024
Dabbers Dash - Paul McIntyre (left) receives his Unsung Hero award from the BBC’s Richard Askam (1)

The founder of the “Dabbers Dash” community event has been honoured with an unsung hero award, writes Jonathan White.

Paul McIntyre received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 Unsung Hero (North West) award from Richard Askam, Sports Presenter for BBC North West Tonight.

The Unsung Hero award recognises volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to grassroots sports in their communities.

Paul’s recognition highlights the Dash’s growing reputation as a vital initiative fostering health, well-being, and community spirit.

“It’s an honour to receive this award on behalf of everyone who has made Dabbers Dash what it is today,” said Paul.

“This is a shared achievement for our fantastic community.”

The event was witnessed by Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock and Cllr Geoff Smith, Nantwich South and Stapeley Ward, who joined participants to support the day’s activities.

November’s Dash was dedicated to Movember, raising awareness about prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health. Many participants wore moustaches to emphasise these important causes.

Talented 13-year-old singer Lacey Hickson entertained participants with songs from artists like Adele, Lady Gaga, and John Legend.

Paul launched Dabbers Dash in February 2022 as a virtual Parkrun alternative, to encourage Cheshire East Council to create a perimeter path around Barony Park.

With this month’s event shining a spotlight on the initiative, excitement is building for the announcement of the overall Unsung Hero winner at the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Tuesday 17th December, live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality

For more information about Dabbers Dash, visit their Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/511800207014090

Dabbers Dash - Paul McIntyre (left) is filmed with his Unsung Hero award after its presentation by the BBC’s Richard Askam (1)

Tags: , ,

One Comment

  1. Red Donal says:
    December 2, 2024 at 9:55 pm

    Wow Paul that is amazing, such a great Ambassador to the town, volunteers like this are what makes an area fantastic to live in, they make it happen, others just look on. Just hope the extra pathway needed will materialise in the Spring for a totally inclusive track area for all to use Good luck going forward!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.