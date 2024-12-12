Fundraising meal for Ukraine raises £2,200 in Nantwich

Nantwich came together for a fundraising “We Eat They Eat” event organised by Soul2soul Wellbeing to support aid efforts in Ukraine, writes Jonathan White.

It was held at the Basmati Bangladeshi & Indian restaurant in Nantwich and featured a four-course meal, a fundraising auction, and a talk from Gary Fear, a volunteer aiding Ukraine.

Gary was joined by Dean Gatley, father of Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach who died while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war as part of the International Legion of the Ukrainian Army.

Dean paid tribute to his son while Gary recounted the challenges he and fellow volunteers face during their trips to deliver food and aid in Ukraine, including enduring shelling, air raid sirens, and freezing temperatures.

The event raised £2,200, which will go to supporting Gary’s ongoing aid missions to war-torn Ukraine.

Parveen Smith, founder of Soul2soul Wellbeing, said: “Our local community indulged in the beautiful food at Basmati Nantwich, in memory of Jordan Gatley, and Dean Gatley shared a heartfelt speech.

“We would like to thank all of the below local businesses for their kind offering of prizes for our auction which Ross Willington from The Feed Mag auctioned, raising the amazing funds.

“We couldn’t have a purposeful project and mission without our community.

“I am so proud to have hosted the event and successfully raised £2,200 with the support from our community. Thank you.”

Local businesses who gave contributions to the auction were All Wrapped Up, Arella Beauty, Baked by Gill, Charlotte Talbot Photography, Cheshire Life, Crusade Fitness, Griggs Boutique Interiors, Jordy’s Pizza, Nantwich Marina ABC Leisure, Oval Ski Club, Rosie’s Beauty Nantwich, Soul2soul Wellbeing, The Cheese Shop Nantwich, The Oddfellows Arms Nantwich, and The Vine Inn Nantwich.