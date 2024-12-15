Crewe Regional Sunday league and Presidents Cup latest

Winsford Over 3 overcame an in-form White Horse side at home in a 5-1 victory in the Presidents Cup.
The ever-potent Tom Stanton scored a hat-trick for his side and other goals were scored by Ben Curbishley and Zac Zarb.
The White horse goal was scored by Jordan Harrison.
Premier Division Leaders Cooper Buckley played much of their game against Nantwich Town with 10 men as a red card was handed out by ref Dez Evans for a professional foul.
However, Cooper Buckley still managed to win the game 6-0.
Luke Gillian scored a hat-trick and Seb Muszynski, Carrick Byrne and Kyle Vickers also netted for the home side.
In the Premier Division, George and Dragon leapfrog Betley and reclaimed second place in the table after a 3-0 victory.
Adam Omara bagged a brace for the Winsford based unit and Jay Roberts also pitched in with a goal.
A sensational, long distance scissor kick goal scored by Willaston’s Connor Perrie was the talk of the morning on Trickett’s lane, as it was in the wrong net.
Nantwich Pirates took home the three points after a 1-2 victory with Josh Cook scoring the other pirate’s goal, and Jamie Baker scoring the goal for Willaston.
Sandbach Town travelled to the Georges and went home with 3 points to show for their efforts.
Goals from Jake Tew, Tim Morris, Fraser Swayle and Matt Statham all scored as Sandbach came out as 0-4 winners.
In Division 1, Cheshire Cat’s win and Raven Salvador’s 2-1 victory over NHB confirms that all three teams will be going into the Christmas break on 19 points, separated only by goal difference.
The Cat beat Ruskin Park 2-0 on the Barony. Two early goals from Rob Harper and Tom Dawson were all that split the sides for much of the game, but the home side were able to hold on and take home all three points.
Raven Salvador’s game against NHB was even tighter. But the home side just edged the game and ended up 2-1 victors.
Kevin Mbuti and substitute Callum Greig scored the goals for Raven and Matty Ashbrook was the goal scorer for NHB.
Not far behind the three front runners, but with multiple games in hand, is Audlem.
However, they were only able to share the spoils this morning against league debutants Alderman Utd.
Tom Capewell scored both goals for the home side with the second goal being describe as an overhead stunner.
Alderman Utd’s goals were scored by Jake Watson and Andy Arrowsmith.
The CRSFL will now break for Christmas with limited games being played on January 5.
