Crewe FC coach completes nine half marathons in aid of team

A local football coach has completed nine half marathons in nine days to raise vital funds to keep his team going.
Chris Graham embarked on the gruelling challenge in aid of his Crewe FC Under 9s team.
Funds raised will go towards the development of a new facility at the King George V Playing Fields.
In total, Chris ran an amazing 189km.
And he was joined on his incredible effort, he was joined for parts of the challenge by his Under 9s side as well as a few other teams and coaches from the club.
Chris said: “I definitely under-estimated this challenge! The repetition and combined distance of 190km took its toll.
“The most challenging aspect was definitely the weather. I couldn’t have picked a more challenging 9 days.
“I was truly inspired by the supporting running efforts of parents and the under 9s squad, out in all weathers running and hitting the treadmill most evenings to gain awareness for the fundraising needed.
“The best outcome along with the vital fundraising for the great work Crewe FC do for football in the community was a number of the Under 9s squad realising the benefits of exercise on both physical and mental health.”
His various routes included all the key local football pitches and venues, including Nantwich Town, Barony Park, Cumberland Arena, Crewe Alexandra and the King George’s fields.
Chris hopes to raise around £2,000 from his exploits and is around 75% towards his total.
Anyone who can help with sponsorship or donations can visit Chris’ Justgiving Page here.
