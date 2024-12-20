Meppen-Walters leaves Nantwich Town to join Bury FC

Courtney Meppen-Walters is leaving Nantwich Town after agreeing a deal to join Bury FC for an undisclosed fee.
Meppen-Walters made 33 appearances and scored three goals for the Dabbers, including a memorable low free kick against Stalybridge.
He said: “It’s been a tough decision as this is a special club that has made me so welcome and I firmly believe that this team can achieve so much.
“But ultimately I want to be playing regularly and the opportunity to join Bury is one I couldn’t refuse.
“I would like to sincerely thank all the supporters and everyone at the club for making me so welcome during my time here.”
Nantwich Town manager Jon Moran said: “It has been a pleasure playing with and coaching Courtney and I wish him all the best in the next stage of his career with Bury.
“I know this was a tough decision, but as I know more than most, we all have a desire to play and sadly, Courtney’s game time at this point in time was limited.
“I massively appreciated Courtney’s commitment to this great club and thank him for his support since stepping into the role as Manager.
“Courtney knows he will always be welcomed back by the club and fans and I look forward to seeing him in the near future.”
(Pic by Jonathan White)
