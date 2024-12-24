Australian football team set to play Nantwich during UK tour

Nantwich Town will host a special friendly game against an Australian team who are set to arrive for a UK tour in January.
Football Canberra will embark on a four-match tour of England, taking on the Dabbers as well as Marine, Bury FC and Fleetwood Town.
The team are led by business owners Ian and Robin Worthington, assisted commentator Russ Gibbs.
The 20 players aged 16-18 will play their four matches over a 10-day period in which they will live, train, and play, like a professional team.
They will be based at the Bolton Wanderers Stadium Hotel.
Ian Worthington, who has planned the tour, is no stranger to the North West of England.
He holds a UEFA A-Licence and has been immersed in a football for 30 years.
His coaching career has helped young players turn professional and international during his time with Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers and Burnley.
Worthington said: “Nowhere else in Australia will these boys get the opportunity to have a realistic appraisal of their ability as a player, to play against their peers that are at the level they want to be at and be surrounded by highly qualified professional staff who are all experts in their field.
“This trip has been designed from start to finish by myself and my wife and is tailored to make sure the players get the best opportunity to prepare for matches and showcase their abilities.”
Football Canberra already has a link with Nantwich Town.
One of the group Campbell Reid signed for the club for the 2024/25 season, currently plying his trade in the Youth section competing in the North-West under-21 Development League.
““The link came through our relationship with Campbell,” Worthington revealed.
“We were seeking another match and reached out to Nantwich due to having the Reid connection.
“The club have warmly welcomed our interest and have been extremely enthusiastic about the fixture.
“We are looking forward to meeting them and building our relationship for future trips.”
A second group will return in 2026, alongside the first group of Football Canberra female footballers, aged 18-21.
Worthington added: “We are certainly interested in hearing from any clubs, at any level, who would like
to be part of our fixture list for our January 2026 tour and would welcome any enquiries.”
Recent Comments