Nantwich Town bring festive cheer to youngsters in hospital

Nantwich Town coaches, players and fans have spread holiday cheer to young patients at Leighton Hospital.
The club raised more than £750 to buy gifts for children in the hospital’s care.
The funds were contributed by club supporters via a JustGiving online donation page, and through proceeds from a charity football match at Swansway Stadium.
The match saw Dabbers Coaches against Dabbers Foundation Coaches and featured players donating to participate.
With the money raised, volunteers from the club bought a batch of festive selection boxes, which they delivered to the children’s ward.
The gifts helped brighten the day of young patients and their families.
Ryan Jones, U21s Manager at Nantwich Town FC, said: “Christmas is a time for giving, and we wanted to let the young patients and their families at Leighton Hospital know that they are in our thoughts.
“We hope these gifts bring a little joy to their day and remind them they have the support of their community.”
(words and pics by Jonathan White)
