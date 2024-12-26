19 hours ago
Cheshire man scoops £1 million lottery win
19 hours ago
Fire crews tackle electricity pole fire in Nantwich
4 days ago
Round Table collects record £17,000 from Santa float
5 days ago
Nantwich girl chops off hair to raise money for cancer charity
5 days ago
Nantwich Town beat Bootle 3-1 to maintain promotion hopes
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town bring festive cheer to youngsters in hospital

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport December 26, 2024
Charity football match - Santa hat wearing player on the ball (1)

Nantwich Town coaches, players and fans have spread holiday cheer to young patients at Leighton Hospital.

The club raised more than £750 to buy gifts for children in the hospital’s care.

The funds were contributed by club supporters via a JustGiving online donation page, and through proceeds from a charity football match at Swansway Stadium.

The match saw Dabbers Coaches against Dabbers Foundation Coaches and featured players donating to participate.

With the money raised, volunteers from the club bought a batch of festive selection boxes, which they delivered to the children’s ward.

The gifts helped brighten the day of young patients and their families.

Ryan Jones, U21s Manager at Nantwich Town FC, said: “Christmas is a time for giving, and we wanted to let the young patients and their families at Leighton Hospital know that they are in our thoughts.

“We hope these gifts bring a little joy to their day and remind them they have the support of their community.”

(words and pics by Jonathan White)

Hospital game - Dabbers Coaches and Dabbers Foundation Coaches prior to their charity football match (1)

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.