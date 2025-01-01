Retired Nantwich firefighter awarded British Empire Medal

A retired Nantwich firefighter has been recognised for his dedicated service to the local community.

Phil Wilkinson, 70, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2025 New Years’ Honours List.

The award is in recognition of nearly 40 years’ service as an on-call firefighter.

Phil also worked full-time role at Reaseheath College while providing more than 100 hours a week of on-call availability.

It meant he had to be ready at all hours to respond to a range of emergencies.

On many occasions he would be available for 140 hours a week – meaning six out of seven days a week he would be on-call ready to help the people of Nantwich when in need.

Throughout his career, Phil was based at Nantwich Fire Station, where he was a much respected member of the crew.

He was a great role model for newer firefighters, passing on his wealth of knowledge and experience to help them develop in their careers.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Alex Waller said: “We are delighted that Phil has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year’s Honours List.

“Prior to retiring from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service in December 2023, he was a loyal and committed servant to the people of Nantwich as an on-call firefighter for over 37 years – incredible dedication

“He was a fantastic role model and mentor to those he worked alongside and a real champion for the local community.

“I hope he enjoys a well-deserved celebration with his family and friends.”