Nantwich Pirates beaten 5-0 by George and Dragon

in Football / Sport January 6, 2025
Just one game in the Crewe Regional Sunday League survived the weather with all other matches postponed.

Nantwich Pirates were able to get their game on at Barony Park but were soundly beaten 5-0 in the Premier Division.

Goal scorers for George and Dragon were Robbie Hatton, Zach Billinge, Adam Omara (2) and Luke Duckworth.

Next Sunday January 12, there are a number of cup and league fixtures scheduled.

Crewe DFA Sunday Challenge Cup
NHB V Raven Salvador
Sandbach Town V Winsford Over 3
Alderman Utd V George and Dragon
Cooper Buckley V Betley

Premier Division
Nantwich Pirates V AFC Dishers

Division 1
C&N V Cheshire Cat
Nantwich Town V Audlem

